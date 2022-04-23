Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

