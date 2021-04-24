Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's tem…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It looks to …
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …