Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…