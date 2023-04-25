Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
