Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
