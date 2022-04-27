Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.