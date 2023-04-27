Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
