Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.