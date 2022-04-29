Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.