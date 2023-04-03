Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
