Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.