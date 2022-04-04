The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
