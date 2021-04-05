Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.