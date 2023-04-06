The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
