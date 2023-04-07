Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
