Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.