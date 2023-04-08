Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.