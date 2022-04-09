Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
