Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.