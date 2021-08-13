The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. T…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very…