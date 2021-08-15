 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

