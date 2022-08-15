The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should …
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and va…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 deg…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moo…
This evening in Mooresville: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds lig…