Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
