It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
