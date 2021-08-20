Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.