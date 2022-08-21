The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
