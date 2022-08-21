Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.