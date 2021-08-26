Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect cl…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…