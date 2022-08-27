Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for h…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…