Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Moores…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for h…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index…