The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
