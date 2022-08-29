The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Moores…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for h…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…