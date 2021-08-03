Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
