Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is s…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…