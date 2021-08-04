 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics