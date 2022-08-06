 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

