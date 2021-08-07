The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
