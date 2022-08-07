Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and varia…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F.…