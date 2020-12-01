 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST TUE. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

