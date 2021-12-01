Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
