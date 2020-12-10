 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

