Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

