Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST.