Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Mo…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Exp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Ex…