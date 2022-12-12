Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Mooresville, NC

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.