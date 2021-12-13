 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics