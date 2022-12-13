Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. L…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be i…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see…