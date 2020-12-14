 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics