Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.