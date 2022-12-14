The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Mooresville, NC
