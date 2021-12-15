 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Mooresville, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics