Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Mooresville, NC

It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST.