Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Mooresville, NC
